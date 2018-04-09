John Walter Salmon

John W. Salmon, 74, of Vandalia died Friday, March 30, 2018 at Westview Nursing Home in Center.

Funeral services were Saturday at 2 p.m., at the First Christian Church in Vandalia with the Rev. Melvin McCaleb officiating. Music was provided by the church choir. Interment was in Vandalia Cemetery.

Visitation was Saturday from 11 a.m., until service time at the First Christian Church in Vandalia.

He was born May 24, 1943 in Vandalia the son of Benjamin Louis and Edith Darlene Bryant Salmon. He married Barbara Jean Kerr in 1968 in Vandalia. She preceded him in death in 1988.

Survivors include two sons, Andrea J. Salmon and Lynn of Jefferson City; and Walter Warren Salmon Sr., and Angella of Vandalia; two daughters, Jenise T. Johnson of Vandalia; and Johnetta E. Salmon of Mexico; seven grandchildren, Dexter Salmon, Shamaar Salmon, Sharea Salmon, Walter Salmon Jr., Bransen Salmon, Monte Ashcraft Jr. and King Ashcraft; one sister, Connie Salmon of Vandalia; two brothers, Michael Salmon and Kim of Vandalia; and Donnie Salmon of Phoenix, Ariz.; an aunt Elizabeth Shepard of Vandalia and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara; three brothers, Benjamin J. Salmon, Earl Wayne Salmon and William Louis Salmon

John was a lifelong Vandalia resident and attended Lincoln school in Vandalia. He was employed at Waters Furniture Store in Vandalia for 52 years, retiring in 2012.

He was a long-time member of the Second Christian Church in Vandalia. He enjoyed playing cards, shooting dice, singing the blues, dancing, horseshoes and fishing.

John also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Verdell Johnson, Verlyn Johnson, Jeffery Johnson, Gilbert Hooker, Kenneth Wheeler and Louis Connor. Honorary pallbearers were Donnell Perkins, Roger Chatman, Donnie Chatman, Jamie Wheeler, William Wheeler and Ronnie Greene.