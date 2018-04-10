Bowling Green Track Teams Battle At Centralia

Bowling Green Track teams compete at Centralia High School on Thursday, April 5.

In the men’s division the Bowling Green Bobcats came in second with a score of 216.

The Lady ‘Cats had a score of 209 to place second.

MEN’S RESULTS

100 Meters – Brenden Henderson, 12.12, 3rd; Matt kay, 12.20, 5th; Javan Moore, 12.64, 10th; Josh Korte, 13.33, 14th; Jacob Grote, 13.41, 15th; Luke Hildebrand, 13.56, 17th; Nick Breakfield, 13.67, 19th; Ben Walker, 13.74, 20th.

200 Meters – Matt Kay, 24.93, 4th; Brenden Henderson, 25.07, 5th; Hunter Smith, 25.37, 8th; Javan Moore, 25.76, 10th; Lane Parker, 25.81, 11th; Josh Korte, 27.12, 13th; Nick Breakfield, 27.91, 17th; Luke Hildebrand, 28.05, 18th; Andrwe Bosen, 29.02, 21st.

400 Meters – Cale Shotton, 56.07, 2nd; Austin Callahan, 56.84, 3rd; Javan Moore, 56.99, 4th; Lane Parker, 59.57, 9th; Jacob Grote, 1:01.70, 12th; Andrew Bowen, 1:03.31, 16th.

800 Meters – Blaine Hunt, 2:14.19, 1st; Avery Mudd, 2:17.43, 3rd; Austin Orf, 2:24.79, 5th; Jeffery Lovell, 2:25.05, 6th; Max Brandenburger, 2:25.70, 7th; Evan meyer, 2:27.56, 10th.

1600 Meters – Blaine Hunt, 5:07.43, 1st; Evan Meyer, 5:21.40, 4th; Max Brandenburger, 5:39.96, 7th.

3200 Meters – Cody Wilkinson, 12:26.89, 5th.

300 Meter Hurdles – Connor Shannon, 45.44, 3rd; Noah Pafford, 45.92, 4th.

4×200 Relay – BGHS, 2nd, 1:40.10: Noah Pafford, Brenden Henderson, Austin Callahan, Hunter Smith.

4×100 Relay – BGHS, 2nd, 47.26: Brenden Henderson, Kyle Horner, Austin Callahan, Hunter Smith.

4×400 Relay – BGHS, 1st, 3:49.93: Avery Mudd, Blaine Hunt, Lane Parker, Noah Pafford; BGHS, 3rd, 4:03.22: Cale Shotton, Jeffery Lovell, Connor Shannon, Andrew Bowen.

4×800 Relay – BGHS, 2nd, 9:07.42: Avery Mudd, Max Brandenburger, Cale Shotton, Jeffery Lovell.

Shot Put – Dillon Burbridge, 38-06.50, 3rd; Phillip Byram, 37-05.50, 5th; Kaleo Dade, 36-06, 7th; Ethan Everhart, 32-08.50, 15th; Devan Rohn, 27-11, 25th.

Discus – Ben Walker, 129, 1st; Dillon Burbridge, 101-11, 4th; Ethan Everhart, 97-03, 6th; Kaleo Dade, 91-02, 10th; Jacob Grummel, 87-03, 13th; Devan Rohn, 69-07, 19th.

Javelin – Ben Walker, 113-07, 7th; Phillip Byram, 91, 13th; Kaleo Dade, 83-06, 15th; Devan Rohn, 79, 18th; Shay Butler, 74-07, 20th; Brandon Cagle, 73-11, 21st.

High Jump – Corey Bell, 5-08, 1st; Austin Orf, 5-06, 2nd; Matt Kay, 5-06, 3rd.

Pole Vault – Kyle Horner, 12, 1st; Josh Korte, 10, 6th; Brandon Morris, 9-06, 7th.

Long Jump – Kyle Horner, 19-11.50, 2nd; Corey Bell, 18-09.50, 4th; Matt Kay, 18-00.25, 6th.

Triple Jump – Corey Bell, 39-06.50, 1st; Kyle Horner, 39, 2nd.

WOMEN’S RESULTS

100 Meters – Cheanne Talley, 14.41, 5th; Shay Rohn, 14.82, 8th; Taylee Beaty, 14.93, 10th.

200 Meters – Hannah Kroencke, 28.80, 2nd; Saige Mayfield, 30.55, 5th; Taylee Beaty, 32.10, 11th; Shay Rohn, 32.21, 13th; Tayler Johnson, 32.37, 15th.

400 Meters – Quinn Grote, 1:04.25, 1st; Caleigh Grote, 1:04.78, 2nd; Destiny Mix, 1:19.79, 6th.

800 Meters – Kate Klott, 2:32.80, 1st; Camy Grote, 2:49.67, 4th; Vanessa Davis, 2:52.93, 5th; Taylor Blair, 2:54.67, 7th; Madeline Perry, 2:57.27, 9th; Emma Dwyer, 3:26.78, 16th; Larissa Gamm, 3:30.82, 17th.

1600 Meters – Kate Klott, 5:49.51, 1st; Taylor Blair, 6:22.90, 4th; Emma Dwyer, 7:31.44, 9th.

3200 Meters – Sylvia Wagner, 13.11.58, 1st; Nichole Bruni, 14:01.02, 3rd.

100 Meter Hurdles – Kaya Rushin, 18.49, 3rd; Tayler Johnson, 21.91, 8th.

300 Meter Hurdles – Kaya Rushin, 54.90, 2nd; Kinley Charlton, 56.98, 4th.

4×100 Relay – BGHS, 54.97, 2nd: Saige Mayfield, Vanessa Davis, Kinley Charlton, Cheyanne Talley.

4×200 Relay – BGHS, 1:54.60, 1st: Hannah Kroencke, Saige Mayfield, Caleigh Grote, Kinley Charlton.

4×400 Relay – BGHS, 4:34.33, 2nd: Quinn Grote, Kate Klott, Vanessa Davis, Camy Grote; BGHS, 5:14.10, 5th: Maddie Perry, Destiny Mix, Taylor Blair, Emma Dwyer.

4×800 Relay – BGHS, 10.47.80, 1st: Hannah Kroencke, Quinn Grote, Camy Grote, Sylvia Wagner.

Shot Put – Katelynn Charlton, 34-07, 2nd; Grace Dameron, 33-10, 3rd; Victoria Meier, 27-11, 8th; Rose Privett, 27-03, 9th; Jade Stevens, 21-05.50, 21st.

Discus – Katelynn Charlton, 110-09, 1st; Haylee Chandler, 93-10, 4th; Amber Riley, 80-02, 8th; Madison Schroeder, 72-07, 10th; Victoria Meier, 71-05, 12th; Caitlin Bilhartz, 62-10, 16th.

Javelin – Madison Schroeder, 107-11, 2nd; Katelynn Charlton, 90-07, 4th; Caitlin Bilhartz, 81, 5th; Jaylen Early, 80-09, 6th; Haylee Chandler, 76, 9th; Rose Privett, 62-01, 13th; Jade Meier, 55-08, 17th.

High Jump – Jaylen Early, 4-10, 1st; Caleigh Grote, 4-08, 4th.

Pole Vault – Caleigh Grote, 7-06, 4th.

Long Jump – Kaya Rushin, 14-01, 4th; Taylee Beaty, 13-02, 10th.

Triple Jump – Kaya Rushin, 32-04.50, 1st; Vanessa Davis, 29-09.50, 6th; Tayler Johnson, 28-08.50, 7th.

Clopton, Silex Tracksters Compete At Montgomery County Meet

The Montgomery County non-medal invitational was held Thursday, April 5.

In the men’s division Clopton placed fourth with 38 points and Silex was fifth with 27 points.

The Clopton Lady Hawks placed fourth with 55 points and the Silex Lady Owls were fifth with 19 points.

MEN’S RESULTS

Long Jump – Colton Riley, SHS, 15-09, 16th; Stephen Gissenaas, SHS, 13-08, 18th.

Discus – Nathan Kientzy, SHS, 108, 2nd; Michael Wright, CHS, 85-05.25, 10th; Colton Johnstone, SHS, 70-08.50, 13th; Robert Rothbard, CHS, 64-04.50, 16th; Avery Hall, CHS, 63-00.50, 17th.

Shot Put – Nathan Kientzy, SHS, 35-01.75, 6th; Caleb Cobb, CHS, 30-09.75, 9th; Avery Hall, CHS, 23-02.50, 16th.

110 Meter Hurdles – Avery Hall, CHS, 23.25, 6th.

100 Meters – Colton Riley, SHS, 12.27, 4th; Robert Rothbard, CHS, 12.76, 11th; Michael Wright, CHS, 13.54, 14th; Colton Johnstone, SHS, 14.23, 18th.

4×200 Relay – CHS A, 1:46.52, 5th: Donovan Denslow, Robert Rothbard, Michael Wright, Dylan Smith.

1600 Meters – Donovan Denslow, CHS, 4:58.06, 2nd; Stephen Gissenaas, SHS, 6:48.63, 13th.

400 Meters – Dylan Smith, CHS, 1:00.54, 5th.

300 Meter Hurdles – Stephen Gissenaas, SHS, 1:03.43, 6th.

800 Meters – Donovan Denslow, CHS, 2:17.38, 2nd; Dylan Smith, CHS, 2:28.25, 4th; Nathan Kientzy, SHS, 2:33.87, 7th; Colton Johnstone, SHS, 2:45.08, 14th.

200 Meters – Colton Riley, SHS, 26.02, 4th; Colton Johnstone, SHS, 31.09, 20th.

4×400 Meter – CHS A, 4:07.28, Donovan Denslow, Robert Rothbard, Michael Wright, Shawn Yates, 4:07.28.

WOMEN’S RESULTS

Long Jump – Olivia Brune, CHS, 13-07, 10th; Jordon Hurt, SHS, 12-08.75, 14th.

Triple Jump – Megan Richards, CHS, 26-11, 7th.

Discus – Macy Lindsey, SHS, 88-00.25, 5th; Kate McDonald, SHS, 65-03.25, 13th; Krista Baker, SHS, 53-04, 15th; Madison Horstmeier, CHS, 47-02.50, 16th.

Shot Put – Macy Lindsey, SHS, 27-06, 5th; Emily Weatherford, SHS, 24-05, 12th; Cairlyn Chandler, CHS, 17-10.50, 18th.

4×800 Meter Relay – CHS A, 12:55.35, 3rd: Madison Horstmeier, Patricia Luke, Caragan Lockard, Kasey Leake.

100 Meter Hurdles – Beverly Abel, CHS, 19.15, 5th; Megan Richards, CHS, 20.23, 6th.

100 Meters – Chloee Kinion, SHS, 14.51, 8th, Jordon Hurt, SHS; 14.66, 10th; Olivia Brune, CHS, 15.04, 12th; Kari Leake, CHS, 15.10, 14th; Tessa Boles, SHS, 15.62, 17th; Canitta Henson, SHS, 15.99, 21st; Carly Tucker, CHS, 16.57; Vivian Ridens, SHS, 17.91, 31st.

4×200 Relay – CHS A, 2:02.59, 4th: Beverly Abel, Laura Huckstep, Patricia Luke, Caragan Lockard; SHS A, 2:11.57, 7th: Chloee Kinion, Danitta Henson, Jordon Hurt, Tessa Boles.

1600 Meters – Kasey Leake, CHS, 7:42.34, 9th; Rianna Rice, SHS, 8:15.20, 14th; Alyvva Harry, CHS, 8:18.01, 14th.

4×100 Meter Relay – CHS, 58.09, 4th: Olivia Brune, Laura Huckstep, Patricia Luke, Caragan Lockard.

400 Meters – Kari Leake, CHS, 1:18.61, 4th; Cairlyn Chandler, CHS, 1:20.86, 5th.

300 Meter Hurdles – Beverly Abel, CHS, 52.33, 3rd; Grace Hudson, SHS, 58.08, 5th; Megan Richards, CHS, 1:01.20, 7th.

800 Meters – Chloee Kinion, SHS, 3:09.38, 9th; Kasey Leake, CHS, 3:24.02, 12th; Madison Horstmeier, CHS, 3:35.56, 13th.

200 Meters – Carley Tucker, CHS, 31.46, 5th; Olivia Brune, CHS, 32.14, 9th; Tessa Boles, SHS, 33.97, 13th; Danitta Henson, SHS, 34.91, 15th.

3200 Meter Run – Alyssa Harry, CHS, 14.33.30, 5th.

4×400 Meter Relay – CHS A, 4:54.39, 4th: Beverly Abel, Laura Huckstep, Patricia Luke, Caragan Lockard; SHS A, 5:58.86, 5th: Krista Baker, Macy Lindsey, Rianna Rice, Chloee Kinion.