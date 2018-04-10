Construction Progresses On Eastern MO YMCA

Excitement is buzzing as construction progresses on the Eastern Missouri Family YMCA. The outer perimeter of the metal building is taking shape and providing area residents with a better grasp to the size of the facility.

In general, the gym will be on the south end of the building end and the wellness area will be on the north. The walking track will be on the internal perimeter of the building. In addition, there are activity rooms for a variety of classes to be conducted by certified trainers, plus areas for socialization. A color coded floor plan of the facility is on display at County Market in Vandalia, plus on the project website www.emoymca.org.

The area continues to show support for the project through donations and organizing fundraisers, but additional funds are still required to open the facility. Volunteers are vigorously working on strategies to raise the funds needed to complete the facility. Please contact Interim Project Manager, Jeff Frazier, at 573-473-5948 or jeff.cellulartoday@gmail.com if you have any questions or would like to learn more about the project.