Louisiana Celebrates Another Successful Year At Annual Chamber Of Commerce Banquet

It was another banner night for the City of Louisiana at the annual Chamber of Commerce banquet on Friday, April 6.

The theme of this year’s event was the Bicentennial “The Past Looking Forward.” A brief presentation was given by Jim Crawford and Dr. Gary McKiddy, both former Louisiana residents. They have been working on a book that will present a pictoral history of Louisiana through the years. It will include landmarks, buildings and other iconic scenes. The book will be available by the city’s Bicentennial celebration that will be held June 30-July 4.

Mayor Bart Niedner was presented the Citizen of the Year award. A brief introduction was offered by April Fronick outlining the many projects on which Niedner has either served or spearheaded over the past few years. This including helping to make the new Champ Clark Bridge a reality, the city’s new budget, passage of funding to make the Georgia Street Corridor Project a reality and things he’s made a priority for Louisiana such as workforce development and economic development.

The award was presented by last year’s recipcient Ann Narramore with assistance from State Rep. Jim Hansen. Niedner will leave office later this month after not seeking reelection to the mayor’s seat. He received resolutions from the State Senate and House of Representatives as well as local artwork.

Diane Huckstep and Paulette Powelson presented the Community Betterment Advocate Award to Linda Shade. It was noted that Shade has spent her life working with children through ministries, booster clubs and after prom committees, among other worthwhile projects.

The Chamber Member of the Year award was given to Becky Chitwood of Carquest in Louisiana. Chamber President Justin Selle noted that this year’s Colorfest Car Show had over 120 entries due to their hard work.

Cindy Blaylock presented the Spirit of Community award to Sylvia Elliott. Blaylock pointed out that as a local business owner, Elliott always finds time to help those who have faced tragedies with drives, benefits and other fund raisers.

The City Contributor Award was presented by Mayor Niedner to Linda Beer. He noted that Beer brinds sincere affection and kindness to all that she does for the community. Beer was presented a key to the city and a resolution by Rep. Hansen.

A new slate of officers was installed as Niedner administered the oath of office. New board members include: Tim Jenkins, president; Cindy Blaylock, second vice president; Kyle Boaz, secretary; and Myra Knight, treasurer. Karen Johnson will serve as vice president was not able to attend the banquet.

The evening featured a roast beef dinner prepared by Elks Lodge #791.