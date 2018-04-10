Rahmeyer Building Comes Down

The three-story building at the corner of Main and Champ Clark Drive was reduced to rubble over the weekend and work continues this week to clear away the debris.

A great deal of bricks was collected and the top story had to be removed by hand to protect the Pike County Courthouse Annex that is next to the former flower shop that was owned by Gary Rahmeyer.

The next building to be taken down is the two-story structure behind it that was formerly known as the gas company owned by William Butler and Conita Butler.

Work is anticipated to be done by the first of May.