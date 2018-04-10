Sisson Arrested On Child Abuse, Assault

On Sunday, April 4 at approximately 12:45 p.m., Vandalia police officers responded to the 1800 block of W. Highway 54 for a report of a physical domestic disturbance in progress.

According to their report, callers observed an unidentified male subject sitting on top of a juvenile striking the juvenile male in the face and torso area.

Officers arrived on scene and made contact with a subject identified as William Sisson, 68, Bowling Green who was arrested on scene and transported to the Vandalia Police Department for processing.

Sisson was then transported to the Audrain County Jail and charged with abuse or neglect of a child-felony D and domestic assault third degree-felony E where he is being held on a $15,000 bond.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.