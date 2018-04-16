Charles B. Prater

Charles B. Prater, 82, of Pleasant Hill, Ill., died Monday, April 9, 2018 at Liberty Village in Pittsfield surrounded by his family.

Funeral services were Thursday at 2 p.m., at the Lummis Funeral home in Pleasant Hill conducted by Pastors Don Hannel and Clint Weir. Burial will follow at Crescent Heights Cemetery in Pleasant Hill.

Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Thursday.

Charles was born Oct. 11, 1935 in Gladden, a son of Charley D. and Bessie K. Dotson Prater. he married Leta Gates on March 20, 1954 in Harden. She survives.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Leta Prater of Pleasant Hill; three children, Susan Bowman and husband, Tim of Barry, Alberta Pryor and husband, Kenny of of Maywood, and Chuck Prater and wife, Shelly of Pleasant Hill; eight grandchildren, John Minor of Pleasant Hill, Tony Pryor and wife, Lindsey, Michael Pryor and wife, heather, and Robert Pryor and wife, Valerie, all of Missouri; Erin Wharton and husband, Eric of Quincy, Lisa Bowman of Pittsfield, Casey Bowman, Pleasant Hill, and Kimberly Anderson and husband, Les of Pittsfield;five great-grandchildren, Maddie Pryor, Michael Pryor Jr., Alliannah Pryor, Evan Wharton, and Avery Wharton; a brother, Allen Prater and wife, Bonnie of Nebo; four sisters, Virgie Gates, Mary Ann Shireman and husband, Don, and Doris Johnson and husband, Dennis, all of Pittsfield, and Lucille Anderson and husband, Andy of Pleasant Hill; a sister-in-law, Judy Prater of Louisdiana; a brother-in-law, Jim Ripley of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Gladys Reeves, Betty Ripley, and Velma Weir; and two brothers, Glenn Prater, and Vernon Prater.

Charles was employed by Hercules Inc., in Louisiana for 33 years, retiring in 1997. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a member of the Buffalo Creek Muzzle Loaders in Louisiana and the N.R.A.

He was a member of the Church of Christ.

Lummis Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill handled the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Parkinsons-Dementia Foundation or to the charity or organization of the donor’s choice.