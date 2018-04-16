Help Wanted

HELP WANTED Insurance Account Sales and Services. Missouri Insurance License required. Local insurance office hiring multi-line agent. Hourly wage plus tiered commission and production bonuses. Vacation, Sick time, Holiday pay and Retirement plan. Send Resume and two references to STATE FARM INSURANCE, CINDY BLAYLOCK AGENCY 201 Georgia St., Louisiana MO 63353 NO PHONE INQUIRIES

NOW HIRING Nurse’s Aides & Certified Nurse’s Aides. $1,000 Sign-On Bonus. Apply In Person at Troy Manor, 200 Thompson Dr. – Troy

FULL-TIME JOB Class A CDL Drivers & Owner Operators Wanted. Tired of not getting the miles you want, sitting at docks waiting to get loaded and at the end of the week not having much of a check. Come over to Scott Transportation. We’re looking for drivers at least 23 years old with 2 years of driving experience. Sign on bonus, health insurance, referral bonuses and vacation pay. We’re here to keep the drivers happy! Regional and long haul lanes available. Owner operators & company drivers wanted! Call 573-249-2350 for more info. Scott Transporation & Logistics 105 W. Linn St. – Farber

MAINTENANCE person for apartments. 573-470-1350.

PART-TIME male caregiver needed, 8-12 hours per week to assist with personal care for elderly man in Louisiana. Days and hours flexible. Call 816-308-2487. (x2-28)