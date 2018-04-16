John Michael ‘Mr. G’ Griffith

John Michael Griffith (“Mr. G”) departed this life from his home in Vandalia on Monday, March 26, 2018 to join his Lord and his departed loved ones in his heavenly home. He was 73 years old.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 20 from 5-7 p.m.

A memorial service will be held the following day, Saturday, April 21 beginning at 11 a.m. Both services will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 214 N Jefferson St, Vandalia.

Mr. G was born in St. Charles Jan. 10, 1945 to John Henry and Wanda Marie Hedgpeth Griffith. He was the oldest of three children. His brother, Robert Griffith and wife, Vicky, and his sister Gay Lynn Griffith Hipes survive, along with several nieces and nephews.

Mr. G grew up in rural Pike County on the family farm overlooking the Mississippi River. He graduated from Louisiana High School in 1963. He attended Central Methodist College in Fayette and graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in education. He later completed a masters degree from New Life Theological Seminary.

He was a gifted educator and prepared hundreds of students for higher education through his challenging high school science courses. He taught in Louisiana, Palmyra and Vandalia, and took great pride in his profession as a science teacher.

Mr. G was the consummate educator. He often wore a three-piece suit to work, complete with a pocket watch, hat, and cane. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge with the younger generations beyond just science. He taught many valuable life-lessons that students could carry with them into adulthood.

He enjoyed his farm and the colonial-style home he built that he called “Whippoorwill,” which overlooked the Mississippi River and the hills between Louisiana and Clarksville. He loved his Arabian horses, his great danes, his gardens, classical music, delicious cuisine with a fitting bottle of wine, his pipe, and books. He brought that spirit of Whippoorwill with him when he moved to Vandalia in the early 80s to teach.

Mr. G was a beloved teacher and mentor to countless young adults, and many of his students became life-long friends. These were cherished friendships and he will be sadly missed.

Contributions in honor of Mr. G can be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 214 N Jefferson St, Vandalia, MO, 63382, or Calumet Presbyterian Church, 14544 Pike 245, Clarksville, MO, 63336.