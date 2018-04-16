Patrick Joseph Cody

Patrick Joseph Cody, 69, of Silex died Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at his home.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Saturday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Millwood with Fr. Charles Tichacek officiating. Burial was at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Millwood.

Visitation was Friday from 4-8 p.m., at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Millwood.

Patrick was born March 14, 1949 in St. Louis, the son of Robert Joseph and Dorothy Mae Gantner Cody. On Sept. 22, 1973 in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church he married Vivian M. Bauer. She survives.

Other survivors include his mother, Dorothy Cody; a son, Martin J. Cody and wife, Elizabeth; four daughters, Rebecca S. Galmiche and husband, Benjeman, Janet R. Cody, Paula M. Creech and husband, Nathan, Cathy J. Cody; eight grandchildren, Dylan, Liam, Cameron, and Charlotte Galmiche, Aubrey and Lainey Creech, Maili and Sibeal Cody; four brothers, Mike Cody and wife, Vicky, Jim Cody and wife, Melissa, Richard Cody and wife, Libby, and Rob Cody and wife, Tina; and two sisters, Mary Champion and husband, Bruce, and Tricia Belter and husband, David.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert J. Cody and father-in-law, Francis M. Bauer.

Patrick’s first home was in Ferguson. His family later moved to Moscow Mills where he attended Immaculate Conception Elementary School and graduated in 1968 from Lincoln County R-III School. Patrick attended University of Missouri Rolla until joining the Navy in January of 1969.

He attended basic training in Chicago, Ill., Nuke School in Barntridge, Conn., and was assigned to USS Ethan Allen Submarine until 1974. After his Navy discharge he moved to Rolla to finish his college degree.

Patrick worked a year in Texas for Gulf Oil then moved back to Missouri in 1978 to Lincoln County and raised five children in Silex. He worked as a mechanical engineer/ welding inspector for Ameren 27 years and a welding consultant for 4 years.

He was a member of the Lincoln County Fairboard, Missouri State 4-H Shooting Sports Program, AWS, and Skills USA. He was a 4-H leader for welding, archery, and the black powder firearms program.

Patrick was a welding Educator for St. Charles Community College, Lewis and Clark Tech School and Pike Lincoln Tech School. We all know how Patrick loved to work and keep busy.

Pallbearers were Martin and Elizabeth Cody, Rebecca and Benjeman Galmiche, Janet Cody, Paula and Nathan Creech, and Cathy Jo Cody.

Memorials may be made to St. Alphonsus School, Missouri State 4-H Shooting Sports or the Honor Flight.

