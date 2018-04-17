Bowling Green Board Reorganizes

Bowling Green officials took the oath of office at the Board of Aldermen meeting on Monday, April 16.

Pictured from left: Mark Bair (Ward 2), Craig Burnett (Ward 3), Diane Kirkpatrick (Ward 1-unexpired), Mike Pugh (Ward 1) and Mayor Don Hunter.

The board also elected Kirkpatrick as board president and Terry Burris as vice president at the meeting on Monday and approved the re-appointments of City Attorney Jim Burlison, Police Chief Don Nacke, Fire Chief Adam Mitalovich and City Treasurer Donna Colbert.