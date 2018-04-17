Cruise Night Greets Springtime In Martinsburg

Martinsburg will be welcoming spring on Friday, April 27, with the annual Cruise Night and Car Show.

Martinsburg Area Community Betterment Council will host the 15th annual event from 5-8 p.m. While it might be a bit early in the season for the true car show enthusiasts, the get-together is sure to invoke some spring fever in local contenders. Spectators are invited to stroll the downtown area or enjoy the view from the sidelines as participants cruise through town. After such a cold and dreary few months, the Community Betterment hopes all might enjoy a visual and fun way to finally enjoy springtime.

A well-loved Friday night event, Martinsburg Cruise Night is a casual gathering of community and car show fans. Ogle some beautiful cars and check out the scene. Hopefully, the weather will be perfect for cruising and being outdoors. Fantastic looking rides will line First and Washington streets, with plenty of drivers and spectators hanging out to enjoy the night.

Appreciate a variety of rides as there may be cars from many eras represented, with a random sampling of makes and models scattered throughout. Custom vehicles, motorcycles, trucks, street rods, muscle cars, vintage eye-catchers, imports, exotics and modern muscle cars may round out the inclusive “everyone is welcome” vibe.

Uncover your “Pride and Joy”, put a shine on it, and bring it to Martinsburg. Don’t forget to register at the Old Jail, where a $15 entry fee gets your vehicle a space in the car show and cruise. All classes of vehicles are invited to show and dash plaques will be presented to the first 100 registrants.

Car classes for this year’s event are: roadster, car, truck, motorcycle, race car, street rod, muscle car, rat rod, antique car (pre 1949), antique truck (pre 1949), home-built, and best of show. Miss Audrain County will be on hand to present trophies and the presentation of awards will be announced prior to the Cruise.

Besides vehicles, music and food will be featured. Musical entertainment will be provided by Music Express’s mobile DJ service. A menu consisting of burgers, hot dogs, pork loin sandwiches, and fried taters will be offered for sale by Community Betterment.

With the proceeds from the event, the Community Betterment organization hopes to continue their mission of “promoting good community relations in Martinsburg.” Founded over 20 years ago, the Council sponsors Cruise Night as their major fundraising effort to meet expenses related to upkeep of the Martinsburg Community Room, Branch Library building, and various other community undertakings. So, come on down and enjoy an evening of cars, music, food, and cooperative spirit at this Rain or Shine event!” Admission is free for spectators. Rev up those engines and get cruisin’!