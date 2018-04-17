LHS Quiz Bowl Wins District Title

Louisiana hosted the Class 2 District 12 event on Saturday, April 14 and came away with the title.

The Bulldogs went 3-0 in the preliminaries with wins over Elsberry (500-260), Clopton (540-140) and Monroe City (630-100).

LHS Team Captain Michael Powers was first overall individually with an average of 33 tossup questions per game, earning him All-District honors.

Brandy Farmer and Hunter Hobbs each answered two tossups and Rachel Beard had one.

In the semifinal round, the Bulldogs took on Monroe City again and advanced to the finals with a score of 550-80.

In the final round, LHS played Elsberry again and won 650-80 for their third consecutive district championship.

Louisiana advances to the sectional which they will host at LHS on Tuesday, April 24.