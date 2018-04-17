Louisiana Man Is Charged For Threatening Behavior

A Louisiana man has been charged with a felony count of making a terrorist threat after allegedly threatening violence last week.

According to a report by Sheriff Stephen Korte, deputies responded to a report of an individual threatening to “shoot up” the Hardee’s restaurant in Louisiana on Friday, April 13. Korte noted the subject was not at the establishment at the time of the report.

Following an investigation with the Louisiana Police Department, Brendon S. Gollaher, 21, was arrested.

The count is a class D felony in the first degree.

A cash only bond was set at $10,000.

Individuals charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty.