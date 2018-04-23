Gary L. Reeves

Gary Lynn Reeves, 71, of Chesterfield, formerly of Louisiana died Monday, April 16, 2018 at Mari De Villa Home in Town and Country.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Thursday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Rev. Don Amelung officiated. Burial was at Fairview Cemetery near Louisiana.

Visitation was from 1 p.m., until time of service Thursday at the funeral home.

Gary was born Aug. 31, 1946 in Cape Girardeau to Alvin Thomas Reeves Jr. and Gladys Lucille Duncan Reeves. He was married to Marilyn Jane Rule on Nov. 24, 1967 in Louisiana.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Reeves; a son, Garret Reeves and wife, Stefani of St. Louis; one daughter, Allison McGavin and husband, Kyle of Nashville, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Sophia, Lyla, Camilla, Lucy, and Emmie; a brother, Tom Reeves and wife, Dorothy of St. Louis; one sister, Jan Ott and husband, Mark of St. Charles; brother-in-law, Richard Rule; sister-in-law, Carolyn Oliver and husband, Robert; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Gladys Reeves; a sister-in-law, Sandra Pickens and husband Bob.

He was a graduate of Louisiana High School Class of 1964. He served in the Air Force National Guard from 1966-72. He attended college in Kirksville. Gary spent most of his life working in the barge industry in various capacities over the years, and he retired in 2011.

Gary and wife Jane celebrated their 50th anniversary last fall. He loved his two children and enjoyed his last few years with his grandchildren and retirement.

Pallbearers were Jeff Ott, Clint Mitchell, Michael Maguire, Bill Terhune, Tom Reeves, and Patrick Reeves.

Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Siteman Cancer Center in care of the funeral home.

