Help Wanted

HELP WANTED Case Management Administrative Assistant working with persons who have developmental disabilities. This full time position requires Minimum high school graduate with 2 years of office experience. Must have billing experience, secretarial and computer experience required. Must have superior organizational and communication skills. Good benefits. Salary commensurate with experience. EOE. Champ Clark Service Coordination, 912 Highway 161, Bowling Green, MO 63334, (573) 324-6226.

COUNTRY VIEW NURSING FACILITY Is seeking Full Time RN. 2106 West Main Bowling Green 573-324-2216 EOE

MAPLE GROVE LODGE is seeking a Registered Nurse for the 6 a.m.-6 p.m. shift. Every other weekend off. Self scheduling available. Potential for advancement to manage position. Vacation, insurance & 401K available. Competitive salary. Call 573-754-5456 and ask for Kari for more info. EOE

HELP WANTED Insurance Account Sales and Services. Missouri Insurance License required. Local insurance office hiring multi-line agent. Hourly wage plus tiered commission and production bonuses. Vacation, Sick time, Holiday pay and Retirement plan. Send Resume and two references to STATE FARM INSURANCE, CINDY BLAYLOCK AGENCY 201 Georgia St., Louisiana MO 63353 NO PHONE INQUIRIES

CLASS A CDL DRIVERS & Owner Operators Wanted. Full-Time Job. Tired of not getting the miles you want, sitting at docks waiting to get loaded and at the end of the week not having much of a check. Come over to Scott Transportation. We’re looking for drivers at least 23 years old with 2 years of driving experience. Sign on bonus, health insurance, referral bonuses and vacation pay. We’re here to keep the drivers happy! Regional and long haul lanes available. Owner operators & company drivers wanted! Call 573-249-2350 for more info. Scott Transporation & Logistics 105 W. Linn St. – Farber

LABORER for water and sewer lines. Dependable, good work ethic, valid driver’s license, dependable transportation. Drug test required. CDL preferred but not required. Ten hours of OSHA training required. We offer paid holidays, vacation, insurance and retirement. Please call 573-384-5978 Silex.

MAPLE GROVE LODGE is seeking Nurses’s Aides & CMTs for the 2-10 p.m. & 10 p.m.-6 a.m. shifts. No experience necessary for nurse aide. Full time position. Vacation, insurance & 401K available. Competitive salary. Call 573-754-5456 and ask for Donita for more info. EOE

ELSBERRY HEALTH CARE CENTER LPN/RN – Full-time Night Shift Charge Nurse. Competitive pay, flexible scheduling, great benefit package. CNA/NA Full-time Day Shift (7 a.m.-3 p.m.) & Full-Time Evenings (3-11 p.m.) PRN Days/Evenings/Nights – Weekend Shifts. Contact Christy Kuntz 573-898-2880

NOW HIRING DIETARY COOK & TRAY SERVER (Full-Time & Part-Time) PART-TIME HOUSEKEEPING. Salary Commensurate With Experience. Benefits Include Paid Holidays, Vacation. TRI-COUNTY CARE CENTER 601 N. Galloway Road – Vandalia 573-594-6467 APPLY IN BUSINESS OFFICE BETWEEN 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. EOE