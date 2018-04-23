Ruth Shepherd-Borndes

Ruth Shepherd-Borndes, 93, of Bowling Green, died Sunday, April 8, 2018 at her residence.

Graveside services at her request were held by Scott Hager and Richard Upsom at 2 p.m., Wednesday at Curryville Cemetery in Curryville.

Ruth was born Oct.14, 1924 in Curryville, the daughter of Murry and Ollie McPike Shepherd.

Survivors include a son, Thomas L. Borndes of Bowling Green; one daughter, Dorraine Simmons of Rock Island, Ill.; nine grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, being particularly close to Betty Taylor of Davenport, Iowa, Gloria Wilson of Belville, ILll. and Lisa Johnson of St. Charles.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Freddie Borndes; granddaughter, DeSjeun Kitchen of Marathon, Fla.; and six siblings.

Ruth grew up in Curryville until the age of 16 when she moved to Salt Lake City, Utah for school. After she married she moved to Detroit, Mich., and had three children.

After divorcing she returned to Curryville in 1971 to care for her parents until their deaths. She became a Jehovah Witness at the age of 16 and devoted her life to teaching people what the bible says about the hope for the dead and the benefits of Christ’s ransom sacrifice.

She fondly remembers hearing Judge Rutherford at her first convention in 1941 in St. Louis and receiving her children’s book. Her joy was to teach the truths from the Bible.

She has remained active in the Bowling Green congregation as much as her health would allow.

Ruth loved to quilt, paint, garden and care for her flowers and wild greens. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed.

