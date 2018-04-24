Louisiana Council Approves Bid To Demolish Property On Georgia Street For Up To $73,000

Louisiana City Council reorganized after taking care of some old business at the meeting on Monday, April 23.

Council members recently sought bids for the demolition of the property at 401 Georgia Street which has been discussed at great length over the past few years. City Administrator Kelly Henderson reported the lowest bid to be from Andy Skirvin for up to $73,000. The next lowest bid was almost $169,000. Henderson pointed out the work can be completed by June 13 before the Bicentennial celebration that is being planned.

The money will have to come from unrestricted city reserves, which the city has been working to build. Currently there is over $400,000 in the fund.

“It’s a big hit for sure,” noted Marvin Brown who has chaired the finance committee the past couple of years.

He added it was something that needed to be done and that other projects will have to be reviewed as the city continues to watch funds.

Council member Bob Ringhausen pointed out that while it’s a big expense it’s a matter of safety and the building is dangerous.

Council members voted unanimously to approve the low bid from Skirvin.

The council also allocated up to $14,000 for the purchase of an emergency command truck for the fire department. New Fire Chief Philip Quattrocchi explained the truck can be outfitted with lights and radios in house so it can be operational immediately for medical and other emergency calls. Council member Kathy Smith voted against the measure.

The council also agreed to suspend the city’s policy on the open carry of weapons at city hall until it can be reviewed by the city’s attorney. The council will hold a work study on Tuesday, May 8 at 6 p.m.

At the end of old business, council members joined in approving a resolution thanking Bart Niedner for his years of service to the city. It was pointed out that he helped to renew interest and growth in Louisiana and has been instrumental in pushing for the new Champ Clark Bridge and for new funding for the city’s infrastructure along with the Georgia Street project.

Niedner had the last laugh before officially leaving office as he put on a shirt that said “Ask Marvin Brown” and noted there was a line on the shirt that it was paid for by his wife, Michelle.

The new mayor, along with two new council members and three returning members were sworn into office. Brown accepted the oath as mayor and council members include: Rodney Dolbeare and Bob Ringhausen (Ward 4), Chuck Hoffman (Ward 3), Myles Neff (Ward 2) and Tim Jackson (Ward 1).