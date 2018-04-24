Work To Begin On Missouri Approach, Retaining Wall For New Bridge

Over the last several months, much of the work to build a new Champ Clark Bridge has been in the Mississippi River. While work will continue to progress to build the piers for the new bridge, one element of construction will soon be more visible on land – the work on the Missouri approach, including the new retaining wall.

“The new bridge is being built just south of the existing bridge and will come into Missouri near the rock bluff behind the Ayerco station,” said Michael Massman, design-build coordinator for the construction company. “To make room for the new approach, crews will remove some of the bluff and secure the remaining portion to ensure it stays intact for decades to come,” he explained.

The excavation of the bluff and work on the retaining wall work does not limit traffic, but since it is a tight area between the bridge and the intersection, Massman asks drivers to watch for trucks entering and exiting the work zone.

Earlier this year, Massman asked for input from the public, and with more than 500 people weighing in, the color rosemary and the pattern ledgestone were selected.

An example of what the selected options will look like is available on the construction page of the Champ Clark Bridge web site.