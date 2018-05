Clopton Prom 2018

Clopton held prom activities on Saturday, April 28 at the Clarksville Apple Shed.

Grant Gregory and Whitney Shealor were crowned king and queen.

The court also includes Caitlyn Chandler, Kegan Baumgarte, Katelyn Leake, Landon Hall, Erica Szombathy and Matt Klopcic.