HELP WANTED PT Veterinary Assistant/ Technician/Receptionist: Duties include, but are not limited to, answering phones, checking people in/out, assisting in surgery, taking x-rays, cleaning & dispensing medication. Appli-cants must be able to multi task & lift at least 50 lbs. Salary based on experience. Please send resume to: 201 S. 3rd St., Louisiana, MO 63353.

MAPLE GROVE LODGE is seeking a Registered Nurse for the 6 a.m.-6 p.m. shift. Every other weekend off. Self scheduling available. Potential for advancement to manage position. Vacation, insurance & 401K available. Competitive salary. Call 573-754-5456 and ask for Kari for more info. EOE

MAPLE GROVE LODGE is seeking Nurses’s Aides & CMTs for the 2-10 p.m. & 10 p.m.-6 a.m. shifts. No experience necessary for nurse aide. Full time position. Vacation, insurance & 401K available. Competitive salary. Call 573-754-5456 and ask for Donita for more info. EOE

LOAN OR COMPLIANCE FULL OR PART-TIME • College Degree a PLUS, but not Required • Will Train • Computer Skills Preferred. Silex Banking Company 20 S. 2nd St. • Silex, MO 63377 573-384-5221 Equal Opportunity Employer