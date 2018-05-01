Linda L. Foglesong

Linda L. Foglesong, 80, of New London, formerly of Quincy, Ill., died Saturday, April 21, 2018 at University of Missouri Medical Center in Columbia.

Funeral services were at 3 p.m., Thursday at James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Pastor Tom Day officiated. Burial was at Center Cemetery in Center.

Friends and family were invited to Linda’s Life Celebration at a visitation that was held from 2 p.m., until the time of services Thursday at James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Linda Lue was born, along with her twin sister, Wanda Sue, on July 11, 1937 to Everett and Marie Smith Gibbs in Ralls County on a farm north of Center. On Jan. 26, 1957 she married Ival VanDorn Foglesong in Hannibal. He survives.

Other survivors include her sisters-in-law, Thelma Gibbs of New London and Jo Foglesong of Linton, Ind.; and brother-in-law, Jess Foglesong of Quincy; nieces and nephews, Roger and Julie Anne Dietle Colbert, Frankford; Robert Lee Dietle and Ferrel Rose, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Carla Rae Andre Khal of Tulare, Calif.; Everett Austin Dietle of St. Louis; Kelly and Beverly Foglesong, Linton, Ind.; Kerry and Traci Foglesong, Sullivan, Ind.; Kent and Amy Foglesong, Linton, Ind.; George and Billie Jo Fritch, Linton, Ind; Jess “Butch” Foglesong, Jr., Quincy, Ill.; Fran Foglesong Crupper, Ivesdale, Ill.; and Ellen Foglesong Polter, Blandinsville, Ill.

She also leaves behind numerous great nieces and nephews.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, twin sister, Wanda Sue Dietle; a brother, Ray Gibbs; sister-in-law, Clara Rosalind Cassill and brothers-in-law, Harold “Robie” Dietle and William Foglesong.

Linda was a 1955 graduate of Ralls County RV-I School. After graduation, she worked at the lunch counter of the Kresge’s Department store in Quincy where she met her future husband, Dorn Foglesong. Later she worked for Motorola as an inspector. After Motorola closed, she worked for Blessing Home Health Care.

She and her husband were long time Quincy residents.

Linda enjoyed making quilts, basket weaving, and creating stained glass objects of beauty. She was also an animal lover and was known for her generosity of time and resources to care for stray animals.

In 2001, Linda and her husband moved to New London to be near her sister-in-law, Mrs. Ray Thelma Gibbs.

Linda was a member of the First Christian Church of New London.

Pallbearers were Roger Colbert, Kelly Foglesong, Robert Lee Dietle, Everett Austin Dietle, Robert Caleb Colbert and Jacob Roger Colbert. Honorary pallbearers were Ethan Colbert, Noah Khal, Samuel Dietle, Kerry Foglesong, Kent Foglesong, Jess “Butch” Foglesong and George Fritch.

Memorials may be made to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.

Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at www.jamesodonnnellfunerahome.com