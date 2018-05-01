Louisiana Bicentennial Promises Fun For Youngsters

Five days of family fun and entertainment are being planned for the upcoming Louisiana Bicentennial that will be held Saturday, June 30 through Wednesday, July 4.

There will be plenty for kids to do starting with events during the Bicentennial kick-off and family day on Saturday and Sunday and then Tuesday, which has been set aside for kids specifically.

“Celebrating Our Kids” is the theme for Tuesday, July 3.

A decorated bicycle parade will start things off at 3 p.m. The event is being organized and sponsored by Louisiana PEO.

Beginning at 3:30 p.m., there will be lots of games and fun at the lot next to city hall. Jessica Stark is organizing the events and says participants should be ready for a wet adventure.

“There will be a major water theme that day,” Stark said. “We’ll have a slip-n-slide, water balloons and a lot more.”

Stark noted they have a huge prize selection for the many games that are being planned.

She added there will be plenty for kids of all ages including Card Board City. Kids will be allowed to paint on the boxes throughout the afternoon. Stark said it was an idea borrowed from a similar event in Hannibal.

“They can paint whatever they want in the box maze. It should be a lot of fun.”

She added that events, crafts and games are still being organized and anyone who is interested in helping should contact her at 573-560-2471.

“We hope to have a lot of kids,” she said. “Come in a swimming suit and have a towel.”

Stark noted that information will be sent home from school with kids but that parents should mark their calenders.

There will be a lot of other fun as well during the Bicentennial celebration which kicks off with a parade on Saturday, June 30 at 10 a.m.

The parade route is opposite the way it usually goes. The Bicentennial parade will start at the Riverfront and end at the school.

Organizers are hoping to gain a great deal of participation for the event. Everyone from individuals to businesses and organizations are urged to build a float or simply walk with a banner to represent community spirit.

Jenna Lovelace and Krystal Pitzer are heading up parade organization. More information, including a registration form, can be found on the Bicentennial website. Letters were also recently sent to businesses and organizations recently.

Following the parade there will be an opening ceremony on Saturday at 11 a.m. where awards will be given for parade participants. After that the day is packed with a lot of fun for young and old.

A “Photos Through Time” display along with Civil War and Francis Scott Key reenactments are planned in addition to a Battle of the Bands and the unveiling of the bust for John Brooks Henderson.

Saturday will conclude with a hot air balloon glow and rides at dusk. Find more information at www.louisiana200.com.

Sunday, July 1 will be “Family Fun Day” and will include a church service, picnic, music and contests.

Monday, July 2 has been deemed “Celebrating Our Businesses And Civic Organizations.” There will be old-fashioned sidewalk sales along with many open houses.

Wednesday, July 4 is “Celebrating Our Heritage” and will include motorcycle and boat parades, a ceremonial flag disposal, music and fireworks.

Find a complete schedule and more details online at www.louisiana200.com and watch for more in upcoming editions of The People’s Tribune.