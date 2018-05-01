The People's Tribune

Louisiana Elks To Host Youth Fishing Derby On May 20

The Louisiana Elks Lodge 791 will host a Youth Fishing Derby on Sunday, May 20 from 10 a.m. until noon at a beautiful private lake on Highway D between Louisiana and Eolia.

Kids 13 and under can compete in contests and win awards. All kids must be present to receive the awards and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. All bait will be supplied. The first 50 participants registered will also receive a brand new fishing rod with reel and tackle. The equipment is limited to the first 50 registrations; you will be notified if you are not within that limit.

Check-in information will be provided at least 48 hours before the event with directions.

Pre-registration is required and all must be received before 5 p.m. on May 14, 2018. At the conclusion of the fishing derby, lunch will be provided on-site starting at noon.

All information will be provided to area schools or you may pick up the application/information at Eagle Outfitters 202 Brown Lane in Louisiana. Registrations can be mailed in or returned in person to the Louisiana Elks Lodge #791 120 N. 5th Street in Louisiana or Eagle Outfitters by 5 p.m. on the deadline of May 14.

Questions may be directed via email to elkslodge791@gmail.com or by telephone to 573-754-4294.

This event is funded by an Elks National Foundation Promise Grant helping our Lodge in our community showing that Elks Care Elks Share.

