Van-Far Wins First; Clopton Takes Second As Area Golfers Square Off In District Meets

It was a day for district golf for area teams on Monday, April 30 and the Van-Far Indians won first place in the Class 1 District 6 meet while the Clopton Hawks collected second place in the Class 1 District 7 meet.

The following is a break-down of action throughout the area.

The Class 1 District 6 tournament took place at Norwoods Golf Course in Hannibal. Van-Far shot a score of 388 to capture the first place trophy for the second consecutive year. The Silex Owls took third place with a score of 411. Two Louisiana golfers competed and advanced to the State Sectional next week as well as the top 25 golfers qualified.

Individual results for Van-Far: Rylee Hanson, 3rd (+14); Jayson Orr, 6th (+23); Zane Allen, 10th (+31); Brayden Christian, 12th (+32); Ethan Winders, 14th (+33).

Individual results for Silex: Bobby Smith, 4th (+15); Nathan Lenk, 8th (+29); James Miller, 12th (+32); Collin Mertens, 19th (+47); Nick Link, 21st (+54).

Individual results for Louisiana: Remington Feldewerth, 10th (+31) and Olivia Capstick, 22nd (+57).

Their state sectional will be held on Monday, May 7 at Heritage Hills in Moberly.

In just their first year of competition, the Clopton Hawks qualified their team for the State Sectional with a second place finish in the Class 1 District 7 meet at Kirksville Country Club on Monday, April 30.

Clopton shot a 413 coming in behind a Marceline team that won the tournament.

Individual results for Clopton: Blake Kendall, 2nd (+20); Landon Hall, 10th (+28); Parker Edmiston, 15th, (+35); Matthew Klopcic, 20th (+46).

Their state sectional will be held on Monday, May 7 at Monzingo Lake in Maryville.

The Bowling Green Bobcats golf team took part in the Class 2 District 6 tournament at Tanglewood Golf Course in Fulton on Monday, April 30. The team took 11th place with a score of 489.

Individual results for Bowling Green: Thomas Thompson, 38th (+34); Baikley Kiel, 41st (+44); Joseph Kroeck, 46th (+51); Korynn Stevens, 54th (+72); and Clint Bailey, 55th (+101).

Watch next week’s edition for results from state sectional action.