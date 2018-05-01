Verona E. Green

Verona E. Green, 92, of Bowling Green died Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at Country View Nursing Home in Bowling Green.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Friday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with the Rev. Bob Hoehn officiating. Burial was in Green Lawn Cemetery in Bowling Green.

Visitation was from 4-8 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

Verona was born Dec. 6, 1925 in Bowling Green, the daughter of Ermal and Gladys Kuntz Ingram. On Nov. 27, 1949 in Hannibal she married Lawrence Green Sr. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include five sons, Carl Green of Bucklin, Lawrence Green of Frankford, Leroy Green of Centralia, Ralph Green of Columbia and Leonard Green of Frankford; two daughters, Elizabeth Crousore of Davenport, Fla., and Gloria Spears of Edmond, Okla.; grandchildren, Doug, Mark, Rebecca, Frankie, Angie, Justin, Jason, Chris, Nicholas, Lester, John, Adam, Brandy and Scott; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one brother, James Ingram of Frankford; two sisters, Gwendalene Gibbs of Frankford, and Barbara Jenkins of Bowling Green.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers, Donald and Wayne Ingram.

Verona lived in Frankford until moving to the nursing home. She was a Baptist by faith and enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking, watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.

Pallbearers were Cody Brashears, Lester Green, Richard Jenkins, Ralph Green, Christian Green and Becky Nelson.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com.