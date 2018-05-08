Goldie Ellen Hormann

Goldie Ellen Hormann, 64, of Fort Wayne, Ind., died Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at her home in the small town of Poe, Ind.

Funeral services were at 1 p.m., Monday, April 16 at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home in Fort Wayne, Ind., with burial in Poe Cemetery.

Visitation was from 2-4 p.m., and 6-8 p.m., Sunday, April 15 and also an hour before services at the funeral home.

Goldie was born May 4, 1953 in Pittsfield, Ill., the daughter of Warren George and Donna Alene McGlauchlen Kelley. On April 1, 1972 she married Edward ‘Sonny’ Hormann in Nebo, Ill. He survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Jeremy Hormann and wife, Amy of Winchester, Ind., and Jason Hormann and wife, Kristen of Fort Wayne, Ind.; four grandchildren, Joshua, Grace and Cora Hormann and McKenzie Hormann; her father, Warren Kelley of Pittsfield, Ill.; two brothers, George Kelley of Troy and Ray Kelley of Pittsfield, Ill.; six sisters, Shirley Hormann of Fort Wayne, Ind., Dorothy Hubert of Curryville, Kay Anderson of Pleasant Hill, Ill., Sue White, Pleasant Hill, Ill., Judy Frances, Clarksdale, and Jennifer Asquith of Louisiana; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Donna Kelley; and sisters, Connie Jean Kelley and Barb Piper.

Goldie grew up in Pleasant Hill and Nebo, Ill., and moved to Fort Wayne, Ind., after her marriage to Sonny in 1972. She graduated from Pittsfield High School with the class of 1971.

She had worked for over 30 years as a waitress in a small cafe near her home called Nine Mile where she made many friends and lots of memories. She loved her job very much getting to socialize with people. Everyone around that area knew who Goldie was. She loved going to auctions and garage sales. She also loved working in her garden and flower beds. Most of all she loved her family.

She will be sadly missed for her laughter and beautiful smile.