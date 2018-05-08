Preston Arrested By Vandalia Police

On Saturday, April 28 while on routine patrol Vandalia Police Officers observed a vehicle traveling northbound on Main St. just before the intersection of E. Washington St.

Officers through previous law enforcement contacts with the subject knew the driver to be revoked.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 100 block of E. Highway and made contact with the driver identified as Damian Preston, 36, Vandalia.

Upon running Preston’s information through Audrain County Communications it was confirmed that Preston was revoked. Preston’s vehicle was also displaying the license plates of a different vehicle at the time of the traffic stop. Preston was taken into custody and transported to the Vandalia Police Department for processing.

Preston was released on summons for driving while suspended/revoked and improper display with a Vandalia Municipal Court Date.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Rubemeyer Faces Driving While Revoked

On Wednesday, April 25 Vandalia Police Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of S. Clark St. and State St.

The driver was identified Donald Rubemeyer, 32, Vandalia who officers through prior law enforcement contacts knew to have a revoked operator’s status. Officers took Rubemeyer into custody and transported him to the Vandalia Police Department for processing.

Rubemeyer was charged with driving while revoked-felony D and released with an Audrain County court date.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Connor Charged With Failure To Appear

On Thursday, May 30 Vandalia Police Officers arrested Anthony Connor, 25, Vandalia on an Audrain County warrant for trespassing first degree-misdemeanor B, harassment first degree – felony E, assault fourth – misdemeanor C, and burglary first degree – felony B.

The warrant was issued for failing to appear on the above charges and bond was set at $30,000 cash only.

Connor was taken into custody and transported to the Vandalia Police Department where he was processed and then transported to the Audrain County Jail.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Fisher Arrested On Numerous Charges

On Friday, May 27 while on routine patrol Vandalia Police Officers made a traffic stop in the area of the 300 block of E. Union St.

Upon making contact with the driver the officer observed a moderate odor of intoxicants emanating from the vehicle and the driver. Field sobriety was conducted on the driver and it was determined that the driver was impaired.

The driver identified as Tammy Fischer, 53, Farber was taken into custody and transported to the Vandalia Police Department for processing.

Fischer was issued summons for driving while intoxicated (persistent offender), seatbelt violation, failure to register motor vehicle, displaying motor vehicle plates of another person, operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, consumption of alcoholic beverage while driving and operating a vehicle on highway without a valid license (second offense).

Fischer was given a court date in Audrain County Associate Court and released.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.