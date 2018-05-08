Shawn P. O’Hanlon

Shawn P. O’Hanlon, 52, of Silex died Monday, April 30, 2018 at his home.

Funeral services were held 10 a.m., Friday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Millwood with Fr. Charles Tichacek officiating.

Visitation were at 5-7 p.m., Thursday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Silex.

Shawn was born Aug. 18, 1965 in St. Louis the son of James Lester and Clara Mae Standfast O’Hanlon.

Survivors include his father, Jim O’Hanlon of Silex; a sister, Angela O’Hanlon of St. Louis; aunts and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Clara O’Hanlon June 25, 2012.

Shawn lived in Silex most of his life. He was baptized at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and attended St. Alphonsus School.

He worked as a tree trimmer. He enjoyed hunting and tinkering around with and repairing things.

Memorials may be made to the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.

On-line condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com.