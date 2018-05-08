Three Charged In Beating Of Bowling Green Man

Three individuals from Troy have been charged in the beating of a Bowling Green man that took place on Tuesday, May 1.

Police Chief Don Nacke said the office was contacted at about 1:30 a.m. by a man claiming a group of people had robbed him and during the assault one had fired a gun at him. Officers responded to an area along Business Highway 61 at Fairgrounds Road in town.

The victim was identified as a 22-year-old male. He reported a group of five people had chased him to that location from the park area. He said they beat him and tried to shoot him while stealing his backpack.

Nacke said the victim had sustained injuries to his face from being punched. A 9mm handgun was also recovered at the scene in addition to an empty shell casing.

The victim reported that he was “lured” to the park by one of the assailants. He said he knew one of the girls and was responding to a message from her to meet. The victim said he was threatened to give the group his backpack so he began running from the park, down Fairgrounds Road to the lot owned by Poage Ford. He reported the group ran him down and began assaulting him. He said the gun was fired once but missed him and that a member of the group snatched his backpack before fleeing the scene.

All five individuals have been identified and three have been charged so far. Nacke said all five are from Troy. Maurice Hebb, Breanna Crocker and Austin Vanamburg have each been charged with robbery, assault and armed criminal action. Charges are pending against two additional subjects.

Nacke noted the investigation in ongoing but that it was an isolated incident. He added that the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department and Troy Police Department have aided in the investigation.

Individuals charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.