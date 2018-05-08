Van-Far Indians, Lady Bobcats Capture EMO Conference Track

The EMO Conference track meet was held Tuesday, May 1 at Montgomery County High School.

The Van-Far Indians placed first in the men’s division with 178 points, followed by Bowling Green with 165 points. Clopton placed seventh with 30 points and Silex scored eight points for ninth place.

The Bowling Green Lady Bobcats scored 217 points to bring home first place. Van-Far scored 48 points; Clopton scored 39 points for sixth place and Silex placed eighth with 10 points.

MEN’S RESULTS

High Jump – Austin Orf, BGHS, 2nd, 6’01; Matthew Kay, BGHS, 3rd, 5’10; Brogan Wheeler, VFHS, 7th, 5’02; Brennan Wheeler, VFHS, 8th, 5’.

Pole Vault – Kyle Horner, BGHS, 1st, 11’; Jacob Garner, VFHS, 3rd, 10’; Joshua Korte, BGHS, 4th, 9’06; Latrell Wright, VFHS, 7th, 8’.

Long Jump – Joshua Hodde, VFHS, 1st, 20’10.25; Kyle Horner, BGHS, 2nd, 19’10; Brogan Wheeler, VFHS, 3rd, 18’08.75; Cory Bell, BGHS, 6th, 10’06; Colton Riley, SHS, 8th, 17’09; Stephen Gissenaas, SHS, 14th, 15’08.

Triple Jump – Cory Bell, BGHS, 2nd, 40’03; Kyle Horner, BGHS, 5th, 36’11; Brennan Wheeler, VFHS, 7th, 36’04; Walter Salmon, VFHS, 8th, 35’09.

Discus – Ben Walker, BGHS, 1st, 131’11; Nathan Kientzy, SHS, 7th, 114’02; Kyle Ebers, VFHS, 8th, 114’; Nathan Beatty, VFHS, 9th, 106’03; Kaleo Dade, BGHS, 11th, 110’05; Avery Hall, CHS, 17th, 74’04; Justin Thomas, SHS, 19th, 73’08.

Shot Put – Phillip Byram, BGHS, 3rd, 40’03.50; Kaleo Dade, BGHS, 4th, 38’01; Alex Flowers, VFHS, 6th, 37’08.75; Nathan Kientzy, SHS, 9th, 35’11.75; Dayton Sanders, VFHS, 11th, 34’09.50; Caleb Cobb, CHS, 15th, 31’08.50; Avery Hall, VHS, 18th, 28’05; Justin Thomas, SHS, 19th, 27’02.25.

4×800 Meter Relay – VFHS, 2nd, 8:52.95 – Morgan Slatten, Brennan Wheeler, Tyler Robinson, Samuel Hazel; BGHS, 3rd, 8:53.12 – Avery Mudd, Noah Pafford, Jeffery Lovell, Blaine Hunt.

110 Meter Hurdles – Trevor Crider, VFHS, 2nd, 16.36; Joshua Hodde, VFHS, 3rd, 16.50; Connor Shannon, BGHS, 4th, 17.41; Austin Orf, BGHS, 5th, 17.67; Avery Hall, CHS, 8th, 22.37.

100 Meter – Jacob Garner, VFHS, 3rd, 11.47; Verlyn Johnson, VFHS, 4th, 11.48; Brenden Henderson, BGHS, 5th, 11.68; Matthew Kay, BGHS, 6th, 11.83; Colton Riley, SHS, 7th, 12; Robert Rothbard, CHS, 15th, 12.47.

4×200 Meter Relay – VFHS, 1st, 1:33.61 – Jacob Garner, Verlyn Johnson, Parker Wallace, Trevor Crider; BGHS, 3rd, 1:38.39 – Brenden Henderson, Cale Shotton, Hunter Smith, Matthew Kay; SHS, 8th, 1:55.94 – Eli Gregory, Stephen Gissenaas, Colton Johnstone, Colton Riley.

1,600 Meter – Donovan Denslow, CHS, 1st, 4:45.84; Lathyn McMorris, VFHS, 3rd, 4:51.27; Max Brandenburger, BGHS, 5th, 5:04.51; Samuel Hazel, VFHS, 9th, 5:22.49; Blaine Hunt, BGHS, 14th, 5:53.58.

4×100 Meter Relay – VFHS, 1st, 45.21 – Jacob Garner, Verlyn Johnson, Parker Wallace, Trevor Crider; BGHS, 2nd, 47.11 – Brenden Henderson, Hunter Smith, Kyle Horner, Austin Callahan.

400 Meter – Parker Wallace, VFHS, 1st, 52.45; Cale Shotton, BGHS, 2nd, 54.63; Dillion Minor, VFHS, 3rd, 54.75; Lane Parker, BGHS, 7th, 58.38; Dylan Smith, CHS, 8th, 58.86; Robert Rothbard, CHS, 10th, 1:00.07.

300 Meter Hurdles – Joshua Hodde, VFHS, 2nd, 42.29; Trevor Crider, VFHS, 3rd, 42.61; Connor Shannon, VFHS, 4th, 43.78; Noah Pafford, BGHS, 6th, 48.01; Stephen Gissenaas, SHS, 10th, 57.08.

800 Meter – Donovan Denslow, CHS, 1st, 2:10.07; Lathyn McMorris, VFHS, 2nd, 2:11.71; Blaine Hunt, BGHS, 3rd, 2:12.71; Avery Mudd, BGHS, 5th, 2:13.61; Samuel Hazel, VFHS, 7th, 2:15.53.

200 Meter – Verlyn Johnson, VFHS, 2nd, 23.02; Dillion Minor, VFHS, 4th, 23.50; Matthew Kay, BGHS, 5th, 23.82; Hunter Smith, BGHS, 6th, 24.23; Colton Riley, SHS, 7th, 24.62; Robert Rothbard, CHS, 14th, 26.07; Colton Johnstone, SHS, 18th, 30.13.

3,200 Meter – Donovan Denslow, CHS, 2nd, 10:56.89; Lathyn McMorris, VFHS, 3rd, 11:11.14; Tyler Robinson, VFHS, 4th, 11:11.91; Evan Meyer, BGHS, 7th, 11:27.75; Max Brandenburger, BGHS, 8th, 11:42.03.

4×400 Meter Relay – VFHS, 1st, 3:41.20 – Parker Wallace, Brennan Wheeler, Brogan Wheeler, Dillion Minor; BGHS, 2nd, 3:42.79 – Cale Shotton, Avery Mudd, Noah Pafford, Connor Shannon.

Javelin – Lathyn McMorris, VFHS, 2nd, 131’02; Ben Walker, BGHS, 3rd, 130’08; Blake Crider, VFHS, 6th, 115’04; Phillip Byram, BGHS, 12th, 95’11.

WOMEN’S RESULTS

High Jump – Jaylen Early, BGHS, 2nd, 4’11; Caleigh Grote, BGHS, 4th, 4’08; Juliana Martinez, VFHS, 9th, 4’04.

Pole Vault – Caleigh Grote, BGHS, 3rd, 8’.

Long Jump – Kaya Rushin, BGHS, 3rd, 15’00.75; Kinley Charlton, BGHS, 5th, 14’01.75; Erica Mills, CHS, 6th, 14’00.50; Olivia Brune, CHS, 7th, 13’09.75; Chloee Kinion, SHS, 9th, 13’01.25; Carleigh Phillips, VFHS, 10th, 13’00.50; Rianna Rice, SHS, 12th, 12’00.50; Colby Walton, VFHS, 13th, 11’07.25.

Triple Jump – Kaya Rushin, BGHS, 2nd, 33’.

Discus – KateLynn Charlton, BGHS, 1st, 118’02; Jordan Garner, VFHS, 2nd, 105’05; Haylee Chandler, BGHS, 3rd, 101’08; Kate McDonald, SHS, 11th, 86’05; Krista Baker, SHS, 16th, 60’01; Madison Horstmeier, CHS, 18th, 55’08; Cheyenne Martin, VFHS, 19th, 54’05; Olivia Brune, CHS, 20th, 44’11.

Shot Put – KateLynn Charlton, BGHS, 1st, 35’02.25; Grace Dameron, BGHS, 3rd, 35’01.25; Jordan Garner, VFHS, 3rd, 33’01.25; Emily Weatherford, SHS, 14th, 24’09.75; Cheyenne Martin, VFHS, 16th, 23’06.25; Erica Mills, CHS, 17th, 22’08; Caitlyn Chandler, CHS, 18th, 18’10.25.

4×800 Meter Relay – BGHS, 1st, 10:55.49 – Hannah Kroencke, Camryn Grote, Quinn Grote, Nichole Bruni; VFHS, 4th, 11:37.57 – Taryn Adam, Jayle Jennings, Juliana Martinez, Alexandra Connaway; CHS, 7th, 11:52.09 – Kari Leake, Caragan Lockard, Patricia Luke, Kasey Leake.

100 Meter Hurdles – Kaya Rushin, BGHS, 2nd, 18; Grace Hudson, SHS, 3rd, 18.03; Beverly Abel, CHS, 4th, 18.23; Megan Richards, CHS, 9th, 19.24; Tayler Johnson, BGHS, 11th, 21.04.

100 Meter – Saige Mayfield, BGHS, 3rd, 13.50; Cheyanne Talley, BGHS, 5th, 13.80; Chloee Kinion, SHS, 9th, 14.53; Carly Tucker, CHS, 10th, 14.72; Shyonna Martin, VFHS, 11th, 14.81; Sharon Baur, VFHS, 15th, 16.64.

4×200 Meter Relay – BGHS, 3rd, 1:56.59 – Vanessa Davis, Saige Mayfield, Kinley Charlton, Cheyanne Talley; CHS, 5th, 2:2.45 – Olivia Brune, Laura Huckstep, Patricia Luke, Caragan Lockard; VFHS, 6th, 2:06.54 – Alivia Graddy, Juliana Martinez, Katie Elzea, Madalyn Swafford; SHS, 7th, 2:09.57 – Chloee Kinion, Tessa Boles, Grace Hudson, Jordon Hurt.

1,600 Meter – Kate Klott, BGHS, 1st, 5:37.17; Sylvia Wagner, BGHS, 3rd, 6:07.51; Jayle Jennings, VFHS, 4th, 6:19.24; Kasey Leake, CHS, 8th, 7:39.02; Alyssa Harry, CHS, 9th, 7:46.93; Rianna Rice, SHS, 11th, 8:30.83.

4×100 Meter Relay – BGHS, 2nd, 54.22 – Vanessa Davis, Cheyanne Talley, Kinley Charlton, Saige Mayfield; CHS, 4th, 58.23 – Olivia Brune, Laura Huckstep, Kari Leake, Carly Tucker.

400 Meter – Hannah Kroencke, BGHS, 2nd, 1:05.22; Caleigh Grote, BGHS, 3rd, 1:06.74; Alexandra Connaway, VFHS, 9th, 1:14.55; Kari Leake, CHS, 11th, 1:15.67; Megan Richards, CHS, 12th, 1:17.21; Lauren Shaw, VFHS, 14th, 1:19.80.

300 Meter Hurdles – Beverly Abel, CHS, 1st, 50.97; Vanessa Davis, BGHS, 2nd, 51.86; Kaya Rushin, BGHS, 4th, 53.56; Grace Hudson, SHS, 7th, 57.23; Erica Mills, CHS, 9th, 59.19.

800 Meter – Kate Klott, BGHS, 2nd, 2:37.20; Quinn Grote, BGHS, 4th, 2:39.49; Taryn Adam, VFHS, 6th, 2:47.56; Aubrey Bunge, VFHS, 10th, 3; Kasey Leake, CHS, 16th, 3:17.47.

200 Meter – Caleigh Grote, BGHS, 3rd, 27.88; Hannah Kroencke, BGHS, 5th, 28.98; Carly Tucker, CHS, 10th, 31.51; Carleigh Phillips, VFHS, 13th, 32.60; Colby Walton, VFHS, 15th, 33.34; Tessa Boles, SHS, 16th, 34.14.

3,200 Meter – Sylvia Wagner, BGHS, 1st, 13:08.56; Camryn Grote, BGHS, 3rd, 13:51.73; Madelyn McAfee, VFHS, 4th, 14:08.22; Alyssa Harry, CHS, 8th, 17:17.34.

4×400 Meter Relay – BGHS, 1st, 4:26.96 – Hannah Kroencke, Quinn Grote, Kate Klott, Camryn Grote; CHS, 3rd, 4:34.05 – Beverly Abel, Laura Huckstep, Kari Leake, Patricia Luke; VFHS, 5th, 4:55.86 – Taryn Adam, Alexandra Connaway, Juliana Martinez, Aubrey Bunge.

Javelin – KateLynn Charlton, BGHS, 3rd, 109’02; Jordan Garner, VFHS, 4th, 102’07; Madison Schroeder, BGHS, 6th, 96’.