Wayne F. Hobbs

Wayne F. Hobbs, 81, of Curryville died Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Moore-Pike Nursing Home in Bowling Green.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Friday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with the Rev. Jerry Gamm officiating. Burial was in Curryville Cemetery with military honors being conducted by VFW Post #5553 and Missouri Military Honors.

Visitation were from 5-7 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

Wayne was born Sept. 9, 1936 in Curryville, the son of Gilbert F. and Opal B. Smith Hobbs. He married Carol Jean Myers Dec. 23, 1959 at the Curryville Baptist Church. She preceded him in death July 3, 2009.

Survivors include a son, Michael Hobbs and wife, Vicky of Bowling Green; a granddaughter, Jacquie Klein; one great-granddaughter, Lucy Klein; two brothers, Harold Hobbs and wife, Carolyn of Curryville and Glen Hobbs and wife, Trish of Shawnee, Okla.; a sister, Sue Hicks and husband, George of Topeka, Kan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and a son, Tracey Hobbs.

Wayne was born and raised in Curryville and lived there until moving to Moore-Pike Nursing Home for the past five years.

He worked for Western Union Telegraph climbing poles before joining the United States Army. He was a pipefitter and a member of Pipefitters Union 562 for over 50 years.

Wayne ran Hobbs Dozer Service in the 1960 and 1970’s and farmed crops and livestock, mainly hogs. Wayne was Baptist. He lived to hunt and watch Cardinals baseball.

Pallbearers were Scott Hobbs, Paul Speagle, Harold Speagle and Mike Swarnes.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to Heartland Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com