Help Wanted

HELP WANTED Johnny Diamond’s Sports Bar & Grill, LLC is looking for experienced BARTENDER and COOK. References required. Pick up application Tuesday-Saturday 3-7 p.m.

NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS Looking for compassionate, caring, self-motivated individual to care for elderly residents in assisted living setting for full-time overnight 12 a-8 a and part-time 4 p-12 a. Must be or willing to train to be Level 1 Medication Aide. Competitive wages and benefits. Must be willing to work flexible shifts. Apply in person only. Lynn’s Heritage House 800 Kelly Lane Louisiana, MO 63353 EOE

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS The Bowling Green R-I School District is accepting applications for the position of part-time school nurse for the Frankford Elementary. Candidate must be a registered nurse. School applications due May 31, 2018. Contact the Superintendent’s Office for application, 700 W. Adams, Bowling Green, MO 63334; phone 573-324-5441. (EOE)

HELP WANTED The City of Frankford is seeking part-time summer help. Salary $8 per hr. Applications can be picked up at Frankford City Hall. EOE Qualifications: 18 Years Or Older; A Valid Driver’s License; Be Able To Do Manual Labor.

NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS Looking for mature self-motivated part-time cook with ability to cook home cooked meals for elderly clients. Take inventory; manage special diets according to Department of Health and Senior Service regulations. Apply in person only 8-4 Monday-Friday. Prior experience required for consideration. No phone calls. Lynn’s Heritage House 800 Kelly Lane Louisiana, MO 63353 EOE

HANDY MAN – painting, repairs. Part-time, flexible. $12 hr. 573-242-3821. (tf)

CAREER OPPORTUNITY Green Supply, a nationally recognized wholesale distributor has open positions in the following departments: National Accounts Customer Service. Ideal candidates must possess: Experience in Microsoft Excel Access & Word, Detail oriented with strongo rganization skills, Excellent work attendance history. Applications Available At Green Supply 3059 Audrain Road 581 – Vandalia No phone calls Refer questions to jobs@greensupply.com