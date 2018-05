Carol Ann Branstetter

Carol Ann Korte Branstetter of Ironton died Monday, May 7, 2018 in Cape Girardeau at the age of 78 years.

She was born Sept. 30, 1939 in Florissant, the daughter of the late Leonard and Florence Ellbracht Korte. On April 11, 1959 she was united in marriage to Jim Branstetter