Delma Ruth Hendricks

Delma Ruth Hendricks, 75, of Bowling Green died Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Boone Hospital in Columbia.

Funeral services will be held Friday at noon at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bowling Green.

Visitation will be Friday at 10 a.m., until time of service.

Delma was born July 13, 1942 in Bowling Green, the daughter of Edward and Helen Hendricks.

Delma is survived by her daughter, Andrea Hendricks of Kansas City; nephews and nieces, Edward Linear, Kevin Linear, Carla Williams, LeAnn Linear and Michelle Strong; host of nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Julius Hendricks, Carroll Hendricks, Ralph Hendricks, Barbara Linear and Harvey Hendricks.

Delma was a member of Bethel A.M.E. in Louisiana. She worked for Bridal Original until they closed, then went on to work as a jailor at the Pike County Sheriff’s Office for 10 years, in which she retired.

She was involved in her church and played cards at the VFW every Monday. She enjoyed going to church, the casino, playing cards and bingo.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.