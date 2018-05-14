Eleanor Schade

Eleanor Schade, 84, of Louisiana, formerly of Palmyra, died Sunday, May 6, 2018, at Maple Grove Lodge in Louisiana.

Funeral services were Wednesday at 2 p.m., at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra with the Rev. Jeffrey Dock officiating. Burial was at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra.

Visitation was Wednesday from 1 p.m., until the time of services, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra.

Eleanor was born Dec. 7, 1933, in Taylor, Missouri, to William M. and C. Pauline Lehenbauer Schade.

Survivors include one sister, Phyllis Adkison and husband, Hayden, Louisiana; two sisters-in-law, Cathy Schade, Knoxville, Tenn., and Connie Schade, Grandview. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Arlen and Glenn Schade. She was also preceded in death by one stillborn brother.

She was a graduate of Palmyra High School, class of 1951.

Eleanor was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Palmyra; after moving to Louisiana she became a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Louisiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church and/or Zion Lutheran Church.

