Gerald Eugene Smith

Gerald Eugene Smith, 90, of Louisiana died Friday, May 11, 2018 at Maple Grove Lodge Nursing Home in Louisiana.

Funeral services were at noon Monday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Rev. Randall Cone officiated. Burial was in Riverview Cemetery in Louisiana.

Visitation was from 10 a.m., until time of service Monday at the funeral home.

Gerald was born March 24, 1928 in Louisiana to Eugene Clay Smith and Mary Louise Smith. He was married to Betty Joe Morrison on Nov. 19, 1949 in Hannibal. She preceded him in death May 28, 2015.

He is survived by three daughters, Judy Suddarth and husband, Ron of Vandalia, Barbara Dulle and husband, Jim of Maryville, Ill., and Jeri Keeth and husband, Bill of Louisiana; four grandchildren, Derek Suddarth and fiancé JaLee Gooch, Nathan Love and Shelby Hunter, Steven Love and Thressa Jones, and Jeffrey Love and wife, Kelly; step-grandchildren, Shonda Moran, Sandy Ingersol, Kristopher Keeth and wife, Janelle, and Cindy Keeth and husband, Jon; great-grandson, Cooper Love, and step-great grandchildren, Cannon Moran, Presley Moran, Ayla Marsh, Blake Marsh, Mayson Marsh, Damien Marsh, and Lexi Wiseman.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Joe Smith, two brothers, Robert Smith and Harry Smith, a sister, Frances Williams, and a grandson, Jon Bergman.

Gerald was a lifelong resident of Louisiana. He was a veteran serving in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

He was employed by Hercules, Inc. in Louisiana for 35 years retiring in 1989. He was a member of the American Legion Post #370 and the Louisiana Boat Club. He enjoyed his children and grandchildren was known as a “Mr. Fix it” for tinkering and fixing things.

Pallbearers were Derek Suddarth, Nathan Love, Steven Love, Jeffrey Love, and Curt Love.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, c/o the funeral home.