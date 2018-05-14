Helen Hurd

Helen Hurd, 88, of Columbia died Monday, May 7, 2018 at Boone County Hospital in Columbia.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Sunday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with Fr. Lou Dorn officiating. Burial was in St. Clement Cemetery.

Visitation was from 12 p.m., until time of service on Sunday at the funeral home.

Helen was born April 22, 1930 in Louisiana, the daughter of Eugene and Henrietta Behlmann Runser. On Oct. 24, 1951 in St. Clement she married William Hurd. He preceded her in death on Jan. 24, 1994.

Survivors include children, Marjetta Atkinson of Osage Beach, Andrea Mitchell and John Dodson of Springfield, Denise Stern and husband, Roy of Columbia, Leslie Hurd and wife, Peggy of Auxasse, Diana O’Connor and husband, Dan of St. Louis; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Bertha Marshall of Bowling Green; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two brothers, Eugene and Charlie Runser.

Helen lived in St. Clement and Bowling Green her entire life except for the last five years when she moved to Columbia to be close to her daughter.

She was a member of the St. Clement Catholic Church and worked for McIlroy and Millan in the abstract office. She then spent 40 years in the food service for the Bowling Green School District.

Helen was a member of the St. Clement Ladies Sodality, Heir Study Club and a Girl Scout and Brownie instructor.

She enjoyed yardwork, fishing, traveling, visiting people but most of all loved spending time with her kids and grandkids.

Pallbearers were Jared Atkinson, Jason Mitchell, Aaron Mitchell, Darren Anderson, Dylan Hurd and Tyler Hurd. Honorary pallbearers were Kyle Hurd, Caleb O’Connor and Cullen O’Connor.

Memorials may be made to the St. Clement Church or the Bowling Green School lunch program.

