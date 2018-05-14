JoAnn Robinson

JoAnn Robinson, 84, of Quincy, died Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Sunset Home.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Tuesday (today) at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Day officiating. Entombment was at Quincy Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Visitation was from 4-7 p.m., Monday at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home

JoAnn was born Oct. 6, 1933 in Ashley, the daughter of Irvine Leroy and Nonnie Lee Moore Kerr. On Aug. 10, 1952 married Ralph Klein Robinson in Bowling Green. He preceded her in death on May 2, 2014.

Survivors include twin sons, Robert J. “Bob” Robinson; and James D. “Jim” Robinson and wife, Tia, both of Hannibal; a nephew, LeRoy Kerr of Lousiana; a niece, Susan Orf of Bowling Green; and a step-grandson, Nathan Rusk of Nashville, Tenn.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brother, George and Irvine Kerr; and an infant sister, Leona Mae Kerr.

JoAnn was a graduate of Bowling Green High School. JoAnn had been employed as a teller at Hannibal National Bank for 20 years. After she and Ralph moved to Quincy in 1974, she began her employment at First Bankers Trust where she worked as an auditor from 1975 until her retirement in 1995.

She was a member of the Curryville Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to the Quincy Humane Society.