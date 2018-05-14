Larry Eugene Husk

Larry Eugene Husk, age 76 of Bowling Green, passed away Monday, May 7, 2018 at the Valley View Health & Rehab Center in Moberly, MO.

Graveside services were held at 3:30pm on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Bowling Green with military honors being conducted by VFW Post 5553 and Missouri Military Honors out of Jefferson Barracks.

Larry was born July 11, 1941 in Rock Island, IL, the son of Ottis Eugene and Ruth Irene Curry Husk. He lived most of his life in Bowling Green and graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1959. Larry served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1960. He served as a cook at a sorority house at the University of MO before returning home to take care of his ailing mom. Larry also worked at Stark Brothers Nursery for several years. He enjoyed reading and working on cars.

Survivors include nephew Ronnie; cousins Leroy Bowen and Clifford Bowen. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Maxine Husk.

