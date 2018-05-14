Margaret Kathleen Roberts

Margaret Kathleen Roberts, 92, of Troy died Friday, May 11, 2018 at Sugar Creek Assisted Living Center in Troy.

A Mass of Christian Burial was at 10 a.m.,Tuesday (today) at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Millwood with Fr. Charles Tichacek and Fr. Tom Wissler officiating. Burial was in St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

Visitation was from 4-7 p.m., Monday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Silex.

Kathleen was born Sept. 16, 1925, in Silex, the daughter of William Everett and LuLu Mudd Shocklee. Kathleen attended St. Alphonsus Catholic School for her first two years of high school, and the last two years at Silex High School where she graduated in 1943. Upon graduation she worked at First National Bank in St. Louis for almost a year.

On April 13, 1944, at St. Alphonsus Church in Millwood, she married the love of her life, George Anthony Roberts Sr. while he was on leave from the United States Navy.

He preceded her in death April 4, 2015.

Kathleen is survived by four daughters, Barbara Duff and husband, Clayton of Hawk Point; Marilyn Wheaton and Paul Duffy of Detroit, Mich., Gloria Moody and husband, Buck of California, Mary K. Roberts of Trenton, Mich.; two grandsons, Eric and wife, Tammy and Greg Duff and wife, Elaine; two great-grandchildren, Branden and Cierra Duff.

She was preceded in death by her son, George “Robbie” Roberts Jr; two brothers, Marvin and Howard (Mike) Shocklee; and three sisters, Darline Mudd, Dorothy Roberts, and Delores “Dee” Carboni.

Kathleen helped her husband in running their Standard Oil (Amoco) truck business for 26 years while raising five children. She was a seamstress for her family and the Silex community, starting with altering men’s suits for the Enterprise store in Silex.

She was also an avid quilter and enjoyed dancing, golfing and traveling with her husband.

Serving as pallbearers were Eric Duff, Tammy Duff, Greg Duff, Branden Duff, Cierra Duff, Kayla Hays, Bob Shocklee and Dean Shocklee.

Memorials may be made to the St. Alphonsus Cemetery or Central Missouri Honor Flight.

