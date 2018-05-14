Myra Carson Wortman

Myra Carson Wortman, 75, of Bowling Green died Wednesday, May 9, 2018 in the comfort of her beloved family home.

Cremation and a celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.

Myra was born May 2, 1943 at her family home in Bowling Green. She was the oldest daughter of the late Frank “Doc” Carson and Tessie Lindsey Carson. She was married to Robert Wortman of Louisiana whom proceeded her in death Dec. 15, 2009.

Survivors include her sister, Kathleen Carson Theodosiou of St. Charles; children, Sherry Wortman and husband Gregg Weinberg of Virginia, and Steven Wortman and wife Kim Digman Wortman of St. Charles; four fantastic granddaughters, Natalie and Camille Weinberg of Virginia, Courtney and Brianna Wortman of St. Charles; nieces, Jennifer Wortman-Williams of Pennsyl-vania, and Niki Theodosiou of St. Charles; nephews, Howard Wortman of Florida and Jason Theodosiou of Frontenac; first cousins, Patty Lindsey Spears of Washington, Molly “Sue” Lindsey McGavern of Ohio, Mary Lou Lindsey Holmes of Oregon, Bennie Hall of Silex, Billy Hall of Bowling Green, Rodney Silvey of Tennessee, Carl Silvey of Kentucky, Denise Silvey of Kentucky and several distant cousins.

Myra grew up on the family farm in Bowling Green, graduated in Bowling Green, married in Clarksville before moving to Chicago, Ill. She and her family later moved to St. Charles, then returned to Bowling Green in 1993. She worked for Starks Bros. Nurseries in Louisiana.

Myra was an avid reader, passionate gardener, nature lover and rock collector. She was devoted to her family, friends and the farm.

Online condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com