Cancer Memorial Park Service Time Change, Invitation

You are cordially invited to the Cancer Memorial Park on Memorial Day, May 28 at 8:45 a.m., for the annual Memorial Day candle light service to honor and remember our loved ones who lost their battle with cancer. We published a 9 a.m., time originally but decided to begin earlier to accommodate the VFW parade that will begin gathering at 9:30 a.m., on the square. The parade starts at 10 a.m. Please come and join in both services to honor those who have gone before us.

All are welcome. The names of all those who have had pavers or benches purchased in their honor or memory will be read aloud during the candle light service. There is no need to have purchased a paver though to have your loved one’s name read. Come a few minutes early to put their name on the list to be read.

Speakers this year will be Jim Arico and Janice Robinson whose lives have been touched by cancer. We will sing a few songs and pray for one another. Come join us to remember and honor our loved ones……..

In case of rain, the service will be held at the Church of the Nazarene on Court Street.