Craig Smith Is New Bowling Green Girl’s Basketball Coach

The Bowling Green R-1 School District has hired Craig Smith as the new Head Girl’s Basketball Coach.

Smith will replace Megan Aubuchon, who left after one season as head coach to become the girl’s coach and athletic director at Eugene High School in Cole County.

Smith will be the fourth coach of the Lady Cats in four seasons. He will be joining Brandon McCann who was hired earlier this year to replace Cary Bibb as the boy’s head coach.

Smith takes over a Lady Cat program that won a district title last year, posted a 20-9 record and will return several contributors next season

At Clopton, Coach Smith compiled a 90-48 record over five seasons as the boys Head Basketball Coach for a winning percentage over sixty-five percent.

The Smith led Hawks won two district basketball titles, appearing in the state quarterfinals twice during his tenure.

Coach Smith will continue his duties as the Clopton baseball coach until the end of the season. The Hawks are currently the top seed in the Class 2; District 4 Baseball Tournament at Louisiana.

A meeting is planed with current and prospective Lady Cats players before the end of the current term, but a date and time has not been set.