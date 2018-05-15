New Book Release Features Former Pike County Resident

Baseball legend Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees, along with his sister Sharlee Jeter, and Dr. Sampson Davis (an ER physician who shared his story on Oprah), are releasing the new inspirational book “THE STUFF,” by Simon & Schuster Publishing.

Former Pike County resident, Dr. Debra Duvall Peppers was contacted last year and asked to contribute her personal story of “Troubled Teen to Teacher of the Year, along with several others nationwide who have persevered and succeeded in spite of challenges and setbacks, proving they had “the Stuff.”

Derek Jeter shares the story of his sister Sharlee battling cancer, and how the whole family was affected. Sharlee and Dr. Davis also share along with several others who struggled physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually, or financially. This book builds on each of these individual’s triumphant examples, and then highlights eleven core concepts to help the readers unlock their own power to succeed.

One hundred pounds overweight as a teen, and a high school dropout, Dr. Debra Peppers had “the stuff” to eventually become a teacher. Returning to school, it was her teacher “Miss Alma” who told her about God having plans for her, and led to her eventual faith in Christ. Upon retirement from teaching in St. Louis, by the grace of God, Debra was one of five teachers nationwide selected for the prestigious National Teachers Hall of Fame, having helped initiate an alternative school for at-risk and troubled youth. Having lost 100 lbs., Dr. Peppers married her college sweetheart, returned to church, and has hosted TV and radio for 15 years.

A member of the National Speakers Association, Peppers has traveled to all 50 states and 65 countries sharing “the stuff” of her own life, along with tools for success. She and her husband of 45 years Bud, have “re-fired” and moved to Lake County Florida but still travel speaking and volunteering for missionary work. Dr. Peppers shares that each of us has “the stuff” to be an overcomer; we just have to dig deep, find it, use it, and help others do the same. For Dr. Peppers, it was finding that God had a call on her life that He has great plans for each of us.

You may purchase “The Stuff” at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books a Million, order through any local book store, or on line through Indiebound, Kindle, Nook, Apple, and Google Play.

For the upcoming NBC Today Show and ABC Good Morning America national interviews with Davis or Jeeter visit: www.simonandschuster.com/authors

If you would like to invite Dr. Debra Peppers for speaking or booksigning, contact her at www.pepperseed.org or through her ministry, wwwsaltandlightministry.com or through her “manager” Bud at 314-973-7641.