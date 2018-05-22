Capital Campaign Established To Complete YMCA Fundraising

Construction is progressing on the Eastern Missouri Family YMCA and the area is excited to see this project become a reality.

About $1.7 million has been raised for this project through the generosity of local residents, businesses, foundations, and grants. This amount will open a facility with basic essentials to function.

To complete the vision that Felicity Goodpasture-Culwell had for the YMCA, a Capital Campaign Committee has been formed to raise funds to fully equip the facility, secure an operating budget, and establish an endowment for the future.

The Capital Campaign is being led by Honorary Co-Chairs, Ann Kohl and Ramon Barnes, plus Co-Chairs Alan Winders and Debbie Hopke. The group is coordinating with Interim Project Manager, Jeff Frazier, to establish the needs to complete the facility.

A goal of $1 million has been set for the campaign with the following budget breakdown:

$200,000 – First year operating expenses

$400,000 – Complete the inside of the YMCA. Needs for the YMCA interior include flooring (gym, walking track, fitness and exercise rooms), kitchen completion (cabinets, appliances, cookware), and tables and chairs for the Y Café.

$400,000 – Endowment to secure a strong future for the YMCA.

The YMCA facility will be owned by the Vandalia Recreation Corporation and managed by the Mexico Area Family YMCA in conjunction with a local Eastern Missouri Family YMCA board.

The YMCA facility will serve to build a healthy body, mind and spirit for children, teens, adults and seniors in the area. The facility will offer a full size gymnasium; 1/10th mile walking/jogging track; cardio area with treadmills, arc trainers, and bikes; weight room with free weights and circuit equipment; two fitness/activity rooms for certified instructor led courses for all ages; Y Café for socialization and community meeting room; childcare room; and locker rooms with showers.

Having a YMCA for our area is a huge accomplishment that demonstrates dedication, community engagement, and foresight for future generations and area growth. Please help to complete the vision of a YMCA for the area by supporting the capital campaign. For more information about the project and the capital campaign, contact Jeff Frazier at 573-473-5948 or jeff.cellulartoday@gmail.com. In addition, co-chair Alan Winders may be contacted at 573-470-2959 and co-chair Debbie Hopke may be contacted at 573-473-8503.