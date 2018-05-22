Donald Lee Chitwood

Donald Lee Chitwood, 72, of Louisiana, formerly of Nebo, Ill., died Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at Maple Grove Lodge Nursing Home in Louisiana.

His wishes were to be cremated and a memorial will be held at a later date.

He was born on July 17, 1945 in Hannibal to Stephen P. and Mary Opal Crane Chitwood.

He is survived by a brother, William “Bill” Miller of Nebo, Ill.; nieces, Pamela Watts and husband, Dennis of Summerfield, Ill., Kristina Branstetter and husband, Greg of Louisiana, Shawnda Frey of Effingham, Ill., and Melea Severs and husband, Jake of Panama City Beach, Fla.; nephews, Billy Miller, Jr., and Seth Miller, both of Nebo, Ill.; great-nieces, Brooke Kriegesman of St. Charles, Danielle Steele of Savannah, and Whitney Branstetter of Fenton; great-great- nieces and nephews, Addisyn, Emmett, Cameron, and Collynns; and numerous other extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Mary Chitwood, step-father, Frederick Lee Miller, siblings, Richard Chitwood, Kenneth Chitwood, Wanda Young, Bobby Chitwood, JoAnn Elledge, and grandmother, Ruth Crane.

Donald was a graduate of Pittsfield High School class of 1963. He was a veteran serving in the United States Navy.

He worked for Carnation in Jacksonville, Ill., for many years. Living in California for a while, he returned back to Missouri four years ago to be with family. He was an avid coin collector and was Baptist by faith.

Collier Funeral Home, Louisiana is in charge of arrangements.