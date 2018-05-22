Louis Lamberson

Louis Lamberson, 78, of Ashburn died Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Louis’ wish was to be cremated. Graveside services will be held at a later date at Emmett Cemetery in Busch.

He was born June 23, 1939, in Busch, to Marion and Alma Wheeler Lamberson. He married Ruth Ann Rudi Swarnes Feb. 19, 1971 in Louisiana. She survives.

Other survivors include two children, Atonya and wife, Melissa, and Clay and wife, Stefanie; six brothers, Lorin and wife, Sherie, Jack and wife, Debbie, Hank and wife, Linda, Faron, Rusty and wife, Donna, and Don and wife, Peg; three sisters, Joyce Ehret and husband, Wayne, Suzzie Cohea, and Ceil Lamberson; grandson, Dalton Elliott, sisters-in-law, Sharon, Connie, Mary Honerkamp; brother-in-law, Jack Swarnes, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Louis was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Minner and Alma Lamberson; seven brothers, Kenneth, Jerry, Larry, Tim, Truman, Jimmy, and Lonnie; a nephew, Kenny Lamberson; two nieces, Rose Ehret and Christina Lamberson; one great-nephew, Joshua Luck; sister-in-law, Janet Douse, and brother-in-law, Anthony Honerkamp.

Any memorials may be made to donor’s choice, c/o Collier Funeral Home, Louisiana.