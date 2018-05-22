Matthew Shane Singer

Matthew Shane Singer, 30, of Vandalia died Sunday, May, 13, 2018 at his residence.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Sunday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with the Rev. Jonathon Goff officiating. Burial was in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Visitation was from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.

Matthew was born Aug. 29, 1987 in Kansas City, the son of Danny R. Singer and Kim E. Milton. He married Hannah Cassaday Nov. 30, 2012 in Fulton. She survives.

Other survivors include his children, Brandon Singer, Zander Garrison, Chance Singer, Lillian Singer and Mya Singer; mother and father by heart, David Walling and Vickie Friend; a brother, Dustin Walling of Chandler, Ariz.; sister, Tiffany Friend of Holt Summit; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Karen Cassaday; uncles Mark Moore and wife, Jenness and Paul Moore and wife, Caroline; cousins, many in-laws, and lots of friends and co-workers.

He was preceded in death by his mother; aunt, Cindy Milton; and grandmother, Shirley Moore.

Matthew graduated high school in Jefferson City. Upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Jackson, S.C. Matthew worked at Most Inc. in Troy and worked part-time at Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia.

He enjoyed fishing and camping, board games, Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs and fixing things.

But mostly he enjoyed spending time with his wife, kids, and family and making sure his family was taken care of.

Serving as pallbearers were Darren Cassaday, Dustin Holt, Michael Cook, Kenny Haddock, Adam Irvin and Brandon Brott. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Shawn Streker and Terry Waters.

Memorials may be made to the Singer family.