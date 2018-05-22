Robert Eugene Parsons

On Sunday, May 13, 2018, Robert Eugene Parsons passed from his residence in Louisiana to his home in heaven. He was 91 years old. Born in Louisiana, Bob was the only child of Ferrell David and Mary Virginia Price Parsons. He graduated from Louisiana High School with the class of 1944 and served in the army during World War II, where he attained the rank of corporal and earned the victory medal. Following the war, he was honorably discharged and returned to Louisiana to begin his working career. He was employed by several local businesses, the last being Hercules, from which he retired in 1988, following 33 years of service.

Bob was united in marriage to Betty Annette Bland on June 17, 1951 and they enjoyed nearly 67 years of marriage before his passing.

In addition to his wife, Annette, he leaves behind three children, sevven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren. Children are: Lisa Dorsey and husband, Jerry of Louisiana; Dale Parsons and wife, Renee`of Sealy, Texas, and Dennis Parsons and wife, Brenda of Clarksville. Grandchildren are Jacob Wright, Lisa’s son, Louisiana; Rob Parsons and wife, Heather of Louisiana, Dale and Renee’s son; Erin Casassa and husband, Matt of Cypress, Texas, and Jessica Knesek and husband, David of Sealy, Texas, Dale and Renee’s daughters; Neal Parsons and wife, Brittany of Bowling Green; Nathan Parsons; and Brock Parsons and Amber Pille of Clarksville, Dennis and Brenda’s sons. Their great-grandchildren are Madalin, Isabel, and Emelia Parsons Rob and Heather’s daughters; Rebekah, Olivia, and Nicholas Casassa, Erin and Matt’s children; Lynden, Natalie, Faith, and Cole Knesek, Jessica and David’s children; Sam and June Parsons, Neal and Brittany’s children; and Lillian Pille Parsons, Brock and Amber’s children. He is also survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and cousins.

Bob was a lifetime resident of Louisiana. He was a family man, always active in his children’s, grandchildren’s, and great-grandchildren’s lives. He loved sports and was involved in Khoury League in earlier years and was a fan at most school sporting events.

He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing and passed down his love for the outdoors and his hunting skills to his children and many of his grandchildren. He was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church where he served as trustee and deacon for many years. He modeled the love of God the Father for his children and was a strong influence to lead them and others to Christ.

Bob never knew a stranger. He always had a smile on his face, a friendly word, and time to talk. He loved to visit and reminisce with family and friends, especially in later years of life.

Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana is in charge of services.

Visitation was Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services were Thursday at 10:30 a.m., with the Rev. Bill Maupin officiating. Burial was at Riverview Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to First Baptist Church of Louisiana, Pike Pioneer Nutrition Center, Samaritan’s Purse, or the donor’s choice, c/o the funeral home.